Lil Tjay And Polo G Get Contemplative On "Way Out The Hood II"

These two have great chemistry.

Lil Tjay and Polo G are a slept on duo. They have repeatedly shown that they have great chemistry together on songs like "Back to the Wall" and "Pop Out." They have similar, sing-songy flows and rap styles, but are distinct enough to stand out from one another on a song. "Way Out the Hood II" is the latest instance of Lil Tjay and Polo G working together, and it's one of their best releases yet. It's the sequel to Tjay's "Way Out the Hood" from October, and we'd argue he improved on the original.

"Way Out the Hood II" is just as somber as the first part. It's basically the same instrumental, which isn't a problem given how dramatic and affecting the piano keys buried in the mix are. Lil Tjay reflects on the horrors he's witnessed growing up, and his desire to escape. It's a highly personal song that could have been disrupted by a poorly chosen guest feature. Fortunately, Polo G's aesthetic lines up perfectly with the song and its thematic focus. "I can tell you the truth, how it happened," he rapped. "JIust hopped in the booth, started spazzin'. Me and Tjay in this Coupe, it's an Aston. Remember I kept gettin' news that was tragic." Lil Tjay and Polo G give listeners a lot to think about. Maybe we will be lucky enough to get part three.

Lil Tjay And Polo G Bare Their Emotions On New Collab

Quotable Lyrics:

What the f*ck could you do 'bout a savage?

I had it hard, so just love me a little

Forget all my problems, I love when I'm with you

Late nights, cryin', just huggin' my pillow