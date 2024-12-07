Lil Tjay And Polo G Get Contemplative On "Way Out The Hood II"

BYElias Andrews
Link Copied to Clipboard!
These two have great chemistry.

Lil Tjay and Polo G are a slept on duo. They have repeatedly shown that they have great chemistry together on songs like "Back to the Wall" and "Pop Out." They have similar, sing-songy flows and rap styles, but are distinct enough to stand out from one another on a song. "Way Out the Hood II" is the latest instance of Lil Tjay and Polo G working together, and it's one of their best releases yet. It's the sequel to Tjay's "Way Out the Hood" from October, and we'd argue he improved on the original.

"Way Out the Hood II" is just as somber as the first part. It's basically the same instrumental, which isn't a problem given how dramatic and affecting the piano keys buried in the mix are. Lil Tjay reflects on the horrors he's witnessed growing up, and his desire to escape. It's a highly personal song that could have been disrupted by a poorly chosen guest feature. Fortunately, Polo G's aesthetic lines up perfectly with the song and its thematic focus. "I can tell you the truth, how it happened," he rapped. "JIust hopped in the booth, started spazzin'. Me and Tjay in this Coupe, it's an Aston. Remember I kept gettin' news that was tragic." Lil Tjay and Polo G give listeners a lot to think about. Maybe we will be lucky enough to get part three.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Lil Tjay Blasts Kai Cenat And "Racist" Adin Ross For Exploiting Rappers

Lil Tjay And Polo G Bare Their Emotions On New Collab

Quotable Lyrics:

What the f*ck could you do 'bout a savage?
I had it hard, so just love me a little
Forget all my problems, I love when I'm with you
Late nights, cryin', just huggin' my pillow

Read More: Lil Tay Namedrops Halsey While Erupting On Haters For Saying Her Heart Issue Was A Hoax

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...