Polo G Shows Sensitive Side With New Single "Thug Memorials"

Another soulful outing for the rapper.

Polo G has been through a lot. You can hear it in his voice, you can decipher it in his lyrics. He doesn't attempt to hide his experiences, which is why fans connect with him so deeply. The rapper was caught up in legal troubles as recently as this week. Polo G's music has always been where he excels, though, and "Thug Memorials" is the latest testament. The single sees the rapper wax poetic on those he's lost over the years, courtesy of a classic R. Kelly sample.

Polo G delves right in with the first voice. The rapper details how much emotional pain he felt when he attended a friend's funeral. The description of the scene is heartbreaking, and the musical backdrop embellishes it even further. "I was so lost for words, couldn't even cry up at your funeral," Polo G spits. "I come from that corner where the hustlers trap and shooters shoot. Straight-eights and Scat Packs, they ain't slidin' in no Subaru." It's an economic couplet, conveying not only the loss but sense of belonging that has afflicted both him and his late friends. "Thug Memorials" is Polo G at his most sincere, and therefore his finest.

Polo G Delves Into The Loss Of A Close Friend

Quotable Lyrics:

Steppin' like a marchin' band, might hit they block with nine drums

Took a lot of losses right where me and all my guys hung

Opps talkin' sh*t, that left my pride stung, uh