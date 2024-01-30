Fans Realize Kanye West Snatched Phone Of TMZ Reporter Who Ran With ASAP Rocky

Fans on social media have realized that Kanye West snatched the cellphone of the TMZ reporter who went on a jog with ASAP Rocky, last year. When the publication initially shared video from the incident, it was from the reporter's camera, but as more clips of the rapper's tirade have circulated on social media, it's clear they're the same viral photographer.

West grabbed the camera person's phone when they asked about reports of him "controlling" Bianca Censori. "Don't come after me with your dumbass sh*t," West can be heard saying. "I'm a person bro. You're recording. Don't come ask me that dumbass sh*t. I'm a person." He continued: “You wasn’t asking me sh*t when I couldn’t see my kids and now only have visitation and don’t have rights to where they go to school? You got questions for that, or are you part of the system?” When the photographer asks for their phone back, West initially refuses but goes on to offer them a job paying double what they make at TMZ.

Kanye West & Tyler The Creator At Charlie Wilson's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 29: Kanye West (L) and Tyler, The Creator attend the ceremony as Charlie Wilson is honored with star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on January 29, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

ASAP Rocky ran into the same reporter back in 2023 while going on a run in West Hollywood. Despite the questioning, Rocky continued to jog and the reporter did their best to keep up with him. At the end of the run, Rocky offered to grab them lunch after hearing they threw up.

Kanye West Grabs Photographer's Phone

