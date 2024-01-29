Kanye West Snatches TMZ Photographer's Phone Following Question About "Controlling" Bianca Censori

Kanye West grabbed a TMZ photographer's phone out of their hands after being asked about his wife, Bianca Censori. The camera person asked Ye about rumors he's "controlling" her and has banned her from freely using her social media pages. West was heading to Hollywood Blvd. for Charlie Wilson's Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday when the incident occurred.

In video of the incident, West smacks the camera away as soon as the reporter brings up Censori. "Don't come after me with your dumbass sh*t," West can be heard saying. "I'm a person bro. You're recording. Don't come ask me that dumbass sh*t. I'm a person." When the photographer asks for their phone back, West initially refuses but goes on to offer them a job paying double what they make at TMZ.

Kanye West Poses With Charlie Wilson

Charlie Wilson and Kanye West at the star ceremony where Charlie Wilson is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

As for the reports about Ye "controlling" his wife, an insider told Page Six: “Bianca has always had social media and she was active on it — until she married Kanye. He doesn’t want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say. He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery and it is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control." Ye had been repeatedly posting photos of Censori wearing little to no clothes on his Instagram. Check out the video of his altercation with the TMZ photographer below.

Kanye West Goes At TMZ Photographer

Monday isn't the first time West and Censori have been involved in an incident with the media as of late. Earlier this month, TMZ published a video in which the two were accosted by a stranger in Los Angeles. The man approached them and repeatedly shouted "You ain't sh*t, boy!!!" and also called out Playboi Carti. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West on HotNewHipHop.

