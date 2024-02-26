Dame Dash Faces Another Massive Lawsuit From Photographer

Dame Dash is facing another lawsuit, this time from photographer Monique Bunn, who claims he cost her nearly $400 million. Bunn argues that her previously heard case against the Roc-A-Fella executive should be reopened because the jury didn’t fully understand the extent of the damages. In a new filing, she argues that the trial proved her photos to be worth $1,500 each and in turn, she wants compensation.

“The evidence at trial – which was uncontroverted – established that each photo was worth $1,500, which should have resulted in a verdict for at least $384,750,000,” Bunn wrote in a memorandum of law, as noted by HipHopDX. “It is well known that professional photographers earn much of their income through licensing their portfolio of photographs, and Defendants’ actions destroyed Ms. Bunn’s economic prospects. The jury ignored the valuation evidence and awarded zero to Ms. Bunn.”

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 23: Entrepreneur/Director Damon Dash arrives at "The Prince. Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere at Detroit Music Hall on June 23, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Monica Morgan/Getty Images)

She continued: “It is impossible to conceive how a jury could conclude that a professional photographer’s portfolio of thousands of photos, as well as photography equipment, could be worth zero. Especially when the Plaintiff and the Defendants both testify that the damages are in the millions. A new trial is warranted under these circumstances.”

Dame Dash Faces Further Legal Trouble

Dame Dash facing new lawsuit from photographer who claims he cost her nearly $400M pic.twitter.com/V4azMVFMUu — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) February 25, 2024

Bunn previously sued Dash back in 2019. At the time, she claimed he inappropriately touched her while she was sleeping at his house during a video project. More recently, Dash was ordered to sell his remaining shares in Roc-A-Fella to cover debts from a 2022 civil case. A film producer sued him for copyright infringement at the time. Be on the lookout for further updates on Dame Dash on HotNewHipHop.

