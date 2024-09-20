Nicki Minaj Apologizes To Photographer After Attacking Him During Show

Whoops! Nicki's kick was a case of mistaken identity.

During Nicki Minaj's recent San Antonio tour stop of her highly successful Pink Friday 2 trek, she did a double take at one point when she thought she saw a "Peeping Tom" looking up at her with a camera from within the stage set-up. Always one to act decisively and staunchly, she kicked the camera. "Ow that’s me! No!" you can hear the cameraman say. "This is one of the craziest things we’ve ever captured. Yall plz look @ this," the Trinidadian MC captioned her Twitter post showing the moment off. However, on Instagram, she then clarified that she actually kicked her photographer Grizz by accident, as she didn't recognize him and thought he was just a random creep.

"Dear #GagCitySanAntonio, TEXAS," Nicki Minaj captioned her recap post. "You are beautiful. In every way. If you only knew how bright you shine through. I’ll never forget this night. For the rest of my life. Wishing God’s divine blessings on each & every person who came out to support. They have the crown, the throne, & the whole castle. #GagCityLA, I will see you tmrw. Love you. [camera emoji]: @grizzleearts the fact that I thought Grizz (one of my fave ppl in all the land), was a peeping tom & began stomping him out. Grizz my apologies I love you. s/o to my other fave @itsjovannisoto & @lord_pny127 & the BARBZ."

Nicki Minaj Thought Her Photographer Was A "Peeping Tom"

Still, it's not like Nicki Minaj doesn't clash with her team often, as she recently blasted an assistant online for a food order she messed up. But at least they got to the bottom of things and were able to clear the situation up, and the initial clip of the kick is a bit funnier with this content in mind.

Meanwhile, even though Nicki Minaj is always looking out for her people, she doesn't have the same sympathy for her enemies' colleagues. "Dear fired executives & A&R’s: Don’t be mad, UPS is hiring," she tweeted at Atlantic Records employees (Cardi B's record label) after news broke of massive layoffs at the company. "Also, feel free to submit your resumes for a job @ #HeavyOnIt [her imprint with Republic Records]." "They’ve been wanting empty arenas so bad. Obsessed with me while all your friends r getting fired is nasty work," Nicki had expressed in a previous tweet.