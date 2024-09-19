Nicki Minaj Seemingly Addresses JAY-Z Feud By Tweeting Old Lyrics

BYElias Andrews91 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)
The lyrics date back to 2014.

Nicki Minaj courts controversy. It's what she does. She has a list of beefs a mile long, and seemingly adds to it with each passing year. Minaj turned up the heat, however, even by her standards, when it came to JAY-Z. She destroyed the Roc Nation boss for not choosing Lil Wayne as the Halftime Show performer at the next Super Bowl. The rapper's anger quickly turned back on her, though, as fans and industry commentators criticized her for making the Halftime controversy about her.

Nicki Minaj took a step back following the backlash, and laid low on social media. She resurfaced on September 18, and did so by tweeting lyrics from an old song of hers. The song in question in titled "All Things Go." It's a softer, more melodic selection from her 2014 album The Pinkprint, but the lyrics are very much applicable to the way Minaj is being perceived right now. "Lemme make this clear," she raps. "I'm not difficult I'm just bout my business. I'm not into fake industry parties and fake agendas." Minaj is potentially drawing a line in the sand between her authenticity and the "fake industry" that someone like JAY-Z represents, at least in her eyes.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Has Last Laugh After Super Bowl Producer Confirms JAY-Z Picked Kendrick Lamar

Nicki Minaj Criticizes The "Fake Agendas" Of Other Rappers

Nicki Minaj's closing line also seems carefully repurposed. "Rock with ppl for how they make me feel," she adds. "Not what they give me." Once again, a line is seemingly drawn between those she is on the side of and those she isn't. She's repeatedly stood up for Young Money artists like Drake and Lil Wayne, aka the people she rocks with. The second part of the line could be interpreted as a response to the viral tweet Memphis Bleek sent out in the midst of the Halftime Show controversy. Bleek reposted a video of Hov claiming that rappers get mad at him for "things he didn't do" for them.

By asserting that Nicki Minaj isn't concerned with what other people "give" her, she's basically rebuking Memphis Bleek's critiques. This is a more cryptic approach than fans are used to seeing from the rapper. She usually has no problem getting on Instagram Live or Twitter and roasting her target for hours on end. Minaj has bigger fish to fry at the moment, though. The rapper and her husband were recently accused of dodging payments on a $500K settlement involving a security guard. The guard claimed the rapper threw a shoe at his head after a 2019 concert.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Is Still Not A US Citizen Despite Her Best Efforts

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...