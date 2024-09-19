Nicki Minaj Puts Fired Assistant On Blast Over Food Order

Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Nicki Minaj is not happy.

Nicki Minaj is certainly no stranger to calling people out online, and it appears as though her tour staff is no exception. Recently, the "FTCU" rapper took to Twitter/X to drag an assistant on her "Pink Friday 2" tour, who she claims was previously fired. She shared a photo of a takeout order, complete with a message from restaurant employees written on the bag. "We [love] u barb," it read.

"Thank God I don’t eat the food in this place. Imagine seeing this written on a brown paper bag. Why would a person placing an order say who it’s for? Odd? Or?" Nicki said of the note. "Ion care how long it take to get a opp bak. I will never ever eat again from outback."

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Tour Staffer

One Barb in her replies encouraged her to re-evaluate her team, noting that her name should not have been mentioned by whoever placed the order. "Oh she was fired last leg but was mysteriously hired again! Hmmmm could you guess who she works for?" Nicki then responded. "I didn’t know she was “still” hired until last night. Look @ GOD."

This is far from the only feud Nicki's been wrapped up in lately, however. After it was announced that Kendrick Lamar would headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February, she hopped online to put Jay-Z and Roc Nation on blast. According to her, the opportunity should have gone to Lil Wayne instead, as the event is scheduled to take place in his hometown of New Orleans. What do you think of Nicki Minaj calling out a previously fired assistant for using her name on a food order? Do you think she has a good reason to be upset or not? What would you have done in her position? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

