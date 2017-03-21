mistaken identity
- MusicBhad Bhabie Gets Detained After Police Mistake Her For Burglary SuspectBhad Bhabie admits that the unfortunate mix-up has her a bit "shaken up."ByCaroline Fisher2.7K Views
- MusicSaweetie Speaks Out After Twitter Mistakes Her For Ice SpiceTwitter stays making mistakes.ByAlexander Cole2.6K Views
- Pop CultureKodak Black Mistaken For Flavor Flav After Bonding Out Of Broward County Jail: WatchThe 25-year-old posted bond hours before his scheduled show in Atlanta.ByHayley Hynes22.9K Views
- GramFlavor Flav Is Sick Of Lil Boosie Comparisons: "Look What The F*ck You Done Started"The former reality TV show star is completely over the mistaken identity jokes. ByMadusa S.2.9K Views
- GramFlavor Flav Mocks Boosie For Mistaken Identity Story: "Boosie Can't F*ck With Me"The rapper-turned-reality star delivered his own version of Boosie's mall rant regarding the situation. ByMadusa S.4.3K Views
- GramBoosie Badazz Claims A Woman Mistook Him For Flava FlavBoosie wasn't very happy about the whole ordeal.ByAlexander Cole8.8K Views
- MusicCyHi The Prynce Theorizes That Mistaken Identity Led To Attempt On His LifeIn a new interview, CyHi The Prynce theorizes that the recent shooting attempt on his life was the result of mistaken identity. ByMitch Findlay2.1K Views
- GramESPN Mistakes 2 Chainz As Future, Fans Go InThe sports network mixed up the Georgia natives in a case of mistaken identity on Instagram. ByMadusa S.2.9K Views
- RandomBoosie BadAzz Got Mistaken For Soulja Boy At The MallA pair of young fans got Boosie BadAzz super hot after they accidentally got him mixed up with Soulja Boy while shopping in the mall recently.ByKeenan Higgins6.7K Views
- CrimeOffset Released From Custody, Claims Mistaken IdentityIt was all a misunderstanding. ByMitch Findlay3.1K Views
- SportsDavid Ortiz Shooting Mastermind Allegedly Wanted His Own Cousin KilledOrtiz was never the intended target.ByAlexander Cole2.5K Views
- SportsLil Pump Says Justise Winslow Mistook Him For Lil Uzi VertJustise Winslow gave Lil Pump his jersey after the game.ByAlex Zidel6.3K Views
- EntertainmentDrunk Fan Mistakes Samuel L. Jackson For John Travolta, Asks Him To "Do The Dance"How sway?ByZaynab4.9K Views
- MusicLil Pump Gets Mistaken For Justin Bieber At The AirportLil Pump is Justin Bieber with face tats.ByAlex Zidel16.7K Views
- MusicTravis Scott Gets Mistaken For Chief Keef In AfricaThe kids were hyped to see Sosa.ByKevin Goddard13.1K Views
- MusicL.A. County Sheriff's Dept. Releases Statement On Wyclef Jean IncidentWyclef was handcuffed after being mistaken for the suspect in an armed robbery.ByTrevor Smith221 Views