Bhad Bhabie Gets Detained After Police Mistake Her For Burglary Suspect

Bhad Bhabie admits that the unfortunate mix-up has her a bit "shaken up."

It goes without saying that Bhad Bhabie's had a busy year. The 21-year-old just welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Le Vaughn in March. She's since provided fans with countless updates and adorable photos of their baby girl, Kali. While adjusting to motherhood is tough enough as it is, being in the spotlight means that Bhad Bhabie has also been under intense scrutiny for her decision to have a child. Recent headlines certainly haven't helped, as it was reported today that the rapper and internet icon was detained by police in Woodland Hills, CA earlier this week.

Reportedly, she was followed by officials before stopping at a gas station and was confronted when she pulled in. Luckily, she didn't actually do anything wrong, and the mix-up was a simple case of mistaken identity. Reportedly, her Mercedes matched the description of another vehicle driven by a nearby burglary suspect. A clip obtained by TMZ shows Bhad Bhabie standing next to a cop car and chatting with several officers outside of the gas station.

Bhad Bhabie Chats With Police About The Mix-Up

Following a short investigation, Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn were free to go. Unfortunately, the whole situation left the new mother a bit stressed out, and fans can't blame her. "Yesterday we got pulled over by LAPD," she revealed in a post on her Instagram Story today. "They eventually released us and explained they were looking for a similar vehicle that matched the description of a car involved in criminal activity. We are okay but a bit shaken up. Luckily my daughter was not in the vehicle at the time."

What do you think of police officers mistaking Bhad Bhabie's vehicle for someone else's and detaining her? What about her recent statement on the incident? Can you blame her for being "shaken up" by the incident? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.