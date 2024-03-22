Bhad Bhabie Shares Adorable New Photo With Her Newborn

Bhad Bhabie appears to be adjusting well to motherhood.

BYCaroline Fisher
LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios' "47 Meters Down Uncaged" - Arrivals

At the end of last year, rumors that Bhad Bhabie was expecting her first child with her boyfriend Le Vaughn started to run rampant, prompting her to announce her pregnancy with a fun mirror selfie. Once the world saw the 20-year-old's growing bump, there was little room to speculate, and fans couldn't be more excited for the mother-to-be. Now, the internet icon is officially in mommy mode, dropping off an adorable new photo of her and her bundle of joy.

In the sweet selfie, Bhad Bhabie and her little one are seen snuggled up in bed, rocking cozy coordinating fits. For privacy reasons, she opted to shield her baby's face with a pink heart emoji, which she later addressed in an Instagram Story. She reposted a previous Story from none other than Sexyy Red, who also recently welcomed a daughter. "If I show my daughter face it will break da net she so fyre," the "SkeeYee" performer wrote.

Read More: Bhad Bhabie Welcomes First Child With Le Vaughn, Shares Sweet Photo Of Newborn

Bhad Bhabie & Kali Love

While Bhad Bhabie has kept mostly quiet online since her daughter's arrival, she appears to be adjusting well to motherhood, despite any previous concerns from critics. During a chat with PEOPLE in February, she responded to those doubting her parenting skills, revealing that she wishes she wasn't judged by how she acted as a teenager.

“How can you, from your computer screen, determine if I’m ready to be a mother or not?” she wondered. "I wish more people knew my story and really understood the things that made me who I am. And that they wouldn’t just look at a certain time of my life and expect me to be that person forever, especially when I was so young." What do you think of Bhad Bhabie finally becoming a mother? Are you excited for her? What about her new photo with her newborn daughter, Kali Love? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Bhad Bhabie & Boyfriend Le Vaughn Relationship Timeline

[Via]

