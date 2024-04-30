Bhad Bhabie Urges Fans Not To Get Lip Filler: "Stop Doing It"

Bhad Bhabie has decided to turn over a new leaf. The rapper recently gave birth to her first child, and she decided to embrace a more natural look. This, however, required an extensive procedure to get lip filler dissolved in five different areas. Bhabie, born Danielle Bregoli, hopped on Instagram Live to share her experiences with lip filler and urge fans not to make the same mistakes that she did.

In Bhad Bhabie's estimation, lip filler is something that people should avoid. "Dissolved all my filler," she wrote in the caption. She then explained that getting filler typically makes a person look older, which is something she hadn't considered prior to getting her procedures done. "I had cheeks, lips, chin," she explained. "Stop doing it unless you absolutely need it, it makes you look so much older and blocks you [your] lymphatic drainage system causing pillow face."

Bhad Bhabie Dissolved All The Filler In Her Face

This is not the first time Bhad Bhabie has addressed her cosmetic surgeries. She was accused of getting facial reconstruction surgery by fans in 2021, but she denied the extensive procedure. "I got 1/2 syringe of lip fillers a couple months ago, veneers and Sculptra and silicone in my butt," she asserted. "What’s the point of wearing make-up if it don’t make me look better? I’m only 18 why would I get full facial reconstruction surgery."

Bhad Bhabie talked about the procedures she had done during an appearance on the High Low With Emrata podcast that same year. "I had two rounds of [silicone] a*s shots when I was 16 that did nothing," she revealed. "I didn't start getting any kind of shape to my body until I started gaining weight. Gained, like, 25 pounds in, like, two weeks. It just happened. I don't know how it happened."

Bhabie credits much of her new outlook to motherhood. She told People Magazine that she's excited to bond with her daughter, Kali Love. "I'm really excited for her," she explained. "I'm definitely going to be giving her some of my little purses and stuff like that."

