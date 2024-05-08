Saweetie Speaks Out After Twitter Mistakes Her For Ice Spice

Saweetie is an artist who has been in the news quite a bit as of late. Overall, her relationship with YG has certainly been a hot topic of conversation. This is especially true given the current feud between Quavo and Chris Brown. Recently, the two started dropping diss tracks on one another. Although the back and forth is now over, fans were certainly impressed by all of it. However, it came at the expense of Saweetie's peace as Brown made the claim that he slept with her while she was still with Quavo.

In the midst of all of this, Saweetie has been looking to drop off a brand-new track called "NANI." This is a song that had been teased a while back, and has since been given a release date of May 17th. With this new release date in mind, Twitter's new AI trending tab decided to let fans know about the release. However, instead of saying that the song is by Saweetie, the algorithm messed up and said Ice Spice was dropping the song. This subsequently led to a humorous response from Saweetie, who didn't seem too offended by the mix-up.

Saweetie Speaks Out

"Yall getting the pretty girls mixed up," Saweetie wrote with a crying emoji. Twitter has tried a ton of new things under Elon Musk's leadership, and the new trending tab feature has proven to be a bit of a flop. This latest mistake between Saweetie and Ice Spice is proof that it needs a lot of work that. That said, Saweetie isn't tripping about it. In fact, Ice Spice probably feels good about the rapper calling her a "pretty girl."

