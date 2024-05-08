Saweetie Speaks Out After Twitter Mistakes Her For Ice Spice

BYAlexander Cole259 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Recording Artist Saweetie attends the 2021 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Twitter stays making mistakes.

Saweetie is an artist who has been in the news quite a bit as of late. Overall, her relationship with YG has certainly been a hot topic of conversation. This is especially true given the current feud between Quavo and Chris Brown. Recently, the two started dropping diss tracks on one another. Although the back and forth is now over, fans were certainly impressed by all of it. However, it came at the expense of Saweetie's peace as Brown made the claim that he slept with her while she was still with Quavo.

In the midst of all of this, Saweetie has been looking to drop off a brand-new track called "NANI." This is a song that had been teased a while back, and has since been given a release date of May 17th. With this new release date in mind, Twitter's new AI trending tab decided to let fans know about the release. However, instead of saying that the song is by Saweetie, the algorithm messed up and said Ice Spice was dropping the song. This subsequently led to a humorous response from Saweetie, who didn't seem too offended by the mix-up.

Read More: Saweetie's Nails Make Her The Perfect "Edward Scissorhands" This Halloween: Video

Saweetie Speaks Out

"Yall getting the pretty girls mixed up," Saweetie wrote with a crying emoji. Twitter has tried a ton of new things under Elon Musk's leadership, and the new trending tab feature has proven to be a bit of a flop. This latest mistake between Saweetie and Ice Spice is proof that it needs a lot of work that. That said, Saweetie isn't tripping about it. In fact, Ice Spice probably feels good about the rapper calling her a "pretty girl."

Let us know what you thought of this innocent mistake, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Elon Musk has ruined what was once a fun social media platform? Do you still use Twitter, and if so, do you even bother to call it X? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Saweetie's New Instagram Post Has Fans Wondering If She's Back With YG

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
2023 CFDA Fashion Awards - ArrivalsMusicSaweetie Shares Her Thoughts On Nicki Minaj And Megan Thee Stallion Rap Beef7.8K
Geojam Jungle Presented By ElevateMusicSaweetie Continues Teasing New Song Amid Quavo And Chris Brown Beef939
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 14 Women's - UCLA at USCMusicSaweetie Dazzles Fans With A Preview Of Her New Freestyle1.7K
2023 CFDA Fashion Awards - ArrivalsMusicSaweetie Gets Real About Her Gym Routine4.2K