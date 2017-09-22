southern california
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner To Start Producing Custom Hand SanitizerKylie Jenner has partnered with Coty Inc, a major stakeholder in her skincare and cosmetic lines, to manufacture custom hand sanitizer for southern California hospitals.By Lynn S.
- MusicTyler, The Creator's "Earfquake" Blows Up After California EarthquakeTyler, The Creator's "Earfquake" trends high after the Southern Cali quake.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyEmergency Doors Wouldn't Open In Shocking Costco Shooting In Southern California, 1 Dead & 2 InjuredThe shoppers reported that the Emergency doors would not open.By hnhh
- NewsSOB x RBE & Shoreline Mafia Are On "Da Move" On New CollabSOB x RBE & Shoreline Mafia connect on "Da Move."By Aron A.
- EntertainmentJoe Jackson Laid To Rest In Same Cemetery As Son Michael JacksonJoe Jackson is resting easy next to his son, Michael.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyMontecito Heavy Rainstorm Causes Flooding & Mudslides, 13 DeadCalifornia suffers another devastating natural disaster. By David Saric
- MusicFuture, Lil Uzi Vert & Rae Sremmurd Headlining Rolling Loud's SoCal FestivalYoung Thug, 21 Savage, Dave East, Kodak Black and more will also be performing.By Aron A.