- MusicYK Osiris Links Up With Barber Who Had Accused Him Of Not PayingYK Osiris wants people to know that it's all love.By Alexander Cole
- MusicYK Osiris Calls Out Kevin Gates In Barber Beef Instagram RantKevin Gates got himself looped into the YK barber beef.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYK Osiris Shoots Down Barber’s Claim About Not Paying For HaircutYK Osiris has shared his side of the story.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureYoung M.A & Her Barber React To Fans' Concerns Over VideoPeople have expressed concerns about the rapper's health after a video of Young M.A in a barber's chair surfaced.By Erika Marie
- LifeDiddy Admits To Spending $5K On His Barber: WatchWhen you're a billionaire, dropping four figures on your hair is apparently no big deal.By Hayley Hynes
- GramFat Joe Offers DJ Khaled A Much Needed HaircutDJ Khaled's looking a bit rough these days without his barber but then again, who isn't?By Aron A.
- SportsLaMelo Ball's Barber Goes Full Hazmat Suit During Recent HaircutLaMelo Ball's barber is giving new meaning to "desperate times call for desperate measures."By Alexander Cole
- GramDrake Clowns Barber On IGDrake let us in on a quarantine day at The Embassy, it included setting records, playing basketball, and clowning his barber. By Bhaven Moorthy
- RandomTexas Man Shoots Barber During Argument Over Son's Haircut: ReportThe barber was shot after giving the man's son a free haircut.By Aron A.
- GramMeek Mill Getting A Haircut On The Beach In His Louis Vuitton Poncho Is A MoodMeek Mill is living the life we all want.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBarber Pays Homage To Nipsey Hussle With New 3D Cut Of Rapper's ImageRob the Original is known for his unique designs.By Erika Marie
- MusicYung Joc Gets 3D Portrait Of Tupac Shaved Into His HairYung Joc pays homage to one of the all-time greats.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDJ Khaled Fan Inspired By J. Cole Haircut, Gets Producer Shaved Onto His HeadThis is becoming a very cringe-worthy trend.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Trolls Kevin Hart On His "Terrible" Beard: "What About Your Barber"How will Kevin Hart respond to this one?By Chantilly Post
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Cut Off All His DreadsSki Mask sparks another barbershop debate.By Devin Ch
- MusicZaytoven Says He Kept Working At A Barbershop After Getting His First Big CheckZaytoven made sure to play it safe in his career.By Matthew Parizot
- Music21 Savage Calls Out His New Barber For Messing Up His Cut21 Savage learned the hard way to always see the same barber.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Pump Trims Post Malone's Eyebrows In New VideoLil Pump shows off his hairstyling skills.By Matt F
- SportsFloyd Mayweather's Barber Says He Spends Up To $3,000 Per Week On HaircutsMoney Mayweather's barber says she charges $1,000 per cutBy Kyle Rooney
