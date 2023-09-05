YK Osiris Shoots Down Barber’s Claim About Not Paying For Haircut

YK Osiris says that the barber who claims that he didn’t pay for a $100 haircut is lying for attention. He responded to the viral allegation in a statement provided to XXL. “She got paid,” Osiris told the outlet. “She just want clout. Give her a lil clout lol.”

The hairstylist, who goes by @thalegendofficial on Instagram, leveled their claim in a post on Instagram. “I hate to have to come to the internet with this but I guess I got to,” they said in a video. “Y’all know I cut my first celebrity client, YK Osiris, last week. I charged him $150 for the cut, the cut went up, he paid me $200. He tipped me $50. No complaints but he had hit me up to come line him up last Tuesday.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 05: Rapper YK Osiris arrives to the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage,)

They continued: “I charge him $100 for the lineup. This n***a hit me with the, ‘Alright, I’ma Cash App you.’ Instantly I was like… I’m like ‘I don’t think he gonna do me like that.’ It’s just $100 dollars, it’s not $100,000.” They also shared an alleged text exchange between themselves and Osiris in which the rapper appears to promise to send the money he owes via Cash App. The barber claims they never received the money. Fans in the comments section on Instagram shared supportive messages. “So not cool for him to run off on you over $100. You will be rewarded bigger and better smh,” one wrote. Another added: “I’m glad you put it out there, some wouldn’t have the courage to stand on business bc it’s a ‘celebrity'”

The barber is far from the first person to claim Osiris owes them money. Both Drake and Lil Baby, among others, have publicized viral complaints about the rapper not paying up. At the end of 2021, he promised he would be clearing all of his debts in the following year.

