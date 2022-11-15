Diddy has never been one to hold back on flexing his luxurious lifestyle. Neither has one of the women in his life, Yung Miami. Over the weekend, the City Girl took to social media to reveal that Sean Combs showered her in a stunning surprise delivery of red roses.

Though the pair often reminds fans that they’re not actually in a relationship, they continue to publicly spoil each other with extravagant gifts and words of affirmation. This latest display of affection is obviously only the tip of the iceberg for these two. However, Diddy has been making headlines with other women as well.

“I’m crying. My heart can’t take it,” Miami wrote on her Instagram page. In a video, she confirmed the world’s suspicions that the gift undoubtedly came from Puff. “I love you! Love, Papi,” he had the florist write on the accompanying card.

Aside from just spoiling his girl this weekend, Diddy also didn’t hold back on dropping a few racks to keep himself looking good. As AllHipHop reports, the “Coming Home” hitmaker admitted to having spent up to $5K on his celebrity barber before.

“It’s a $1,000 cut,” he told his followers in a video uploaded on Monday (November 15). “For real, because this my barber and I share my barber with the world. He’s one of the best,” the multihyphenate continued.

Sean “Diddy” Combs poses for a photo at his Capital Preparatory School in the Bronx on October 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs)

“But I’m outside, outside so I need my hair done every five minutes,” Diddy added, noting that on the days that he does keep his hairstylist around for several hours, he pays him $5,000. “I’m just telling you the truth,” he proudly stated.

Making sure to give his barber, Marcus, his flowers, the New Yorker turned to him and said, “I love you brother. Don’t take less than $1,000. Know your worth, king.”

Check it out in the video below.

