Rumors of Diddy and Yung Miami falling out have hit fans hard. Many loved to see the two of them together, and after it seems they’ve split, 50 Cent has responded. Recently, he took to Instagram to both shoot his shot at the City Girl and throw shots at his former partner, Daphne Joy. Joy recently hung out with Diddy, fueling rumors of him and Miami’s distance.

“LOL PUFFY,” Fif wrote in his post. He continued, “You better fix this before i get to Miami or you gonna be stuck playing wit my old s**t. LOL you know i don’t miss nothing Justin been knocked it off, we keep it player on this side.”

Seemingly, 50 is telling his longtime rival that he’s coming for her girl. However, the two have been beefing for years, so such jabs are expected, albeit messy. Furthermore, the “old s**t” reference is probably a raunchy jab at Joy. Her and 50 share a child together, Sire Jackson, and they stopped dating after two years in 2012.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

50’s post was accompanied by a headline that read, “Yung Miami BREAKS UP With Diddy… After He ‘CUT’ Her Allowance To Just $200K A Month!!!” While the validity of these rumors is unknown, eagle-eyed Instagram users caught some hints. Recently, Yung Miami deleted all posts of her and Diddy. Conversely, Diddy has deleted all of his Instagram posts.

However, this rumor is not foolproof. Maybe it will result in a larger promo rollout for Diddy, maybe he’s looking to get low-key… who knows? What we do know is that Yung Miami bought Diddy a birthday chain just a few days before rumors surfaced. Also, she was in his “Diddy Freestyle” video recently. So, unless something really went down over a few hours, things aren’t adding up.

Yung Miami bought Diddy a whole chain for his bday – now my mans on holiday with the daphany women. The day after. Young ladies – I promise you this isn’t goals. — Zeze Millz (@ZezeMillz) November 6, 2022

Regardless, 50’s got more on his mind. Surprisingly, the “In Da Club” rapper will host The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, November 14th. Barrymore announced that she caught COVID via Instagram and that Fif and TV personality Ross Matthews would take over. It’s unclear what the link is between the actress and the Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ star, but it’s a welcome surprise.

Stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for the latest on 50 Cent and Yung Miami and Diddy’s rumored fling.

[via]