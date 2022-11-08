50 Cent’s iconic debut album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’, has spent its 150th week on the Billboard 200 chart, after landing at #165 on the latest update. The 2003 album is widely considered one of the greatest debut albums in hip-hop history.

Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ originally debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart by selling 872,000 copies. By the end of 2003, it was the best-selling album of the year in the US. The Recording Industry Association of America has certified the album as 9x-Platinum. It is the longest-charting album of 50 Cent’s career.

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 20: Recording artist Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson of the music group G-Unit performs onstage during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ featured a number of the biggest songs from 50 Cent’s career, including “In da Club” and “21 Questions.” Both tracks reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, the project featured “P.I.M.P.,” “Many Men (Wish Death),” and more. As for features, the album included credits from Eminem, Young Buck, and Nate Dogg, as well as Lloyd Banks and Tony Yayo.

The album was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 46th Grammy Awards, but lost out to Outkast’s Speakerboxxx/The Love Below.

Elsewhere on the Billboard 200 chart, the late Migos rapper, Takeoff, returned with his solo album, The Last Rocket. The project originally debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 with 49,000 album-equivalent units but returned to #189 after Takeoff was shot and killed last week in Houston. Migos’ albums Culture II and Culture made their way back onto the chart this week as well.

