YK Osiris Calls Out Kevin Gates In Barber Beef Instagram Rant

Earlier this week one of the strangest rap beefs in recent years emerged. It started when a barber who cut YK Osiris' hair claimed that he never paid her for the cut. “Y’all know I cut my first celebrity client, YK Osiris, last week. I charged him $150 for the cut, the cut went up, he paid me $200. He tipped me $50. No complaints but he had hit me up to come line him up last Tuesday. I charge him $100 for the lineup. This n***a hit me with the, ‘Alright, I’ma Cash App you.’ Instantly I was like… I’m like ‘I don’t think he gonna do me like that.’ It’s just $100 dollars, it’s not $100,000.” they said in an Instagram video explaining the incident.

YK Osiris responded to the situation and refuted her allegations. “She got paid. She just want clout. Give her a lil clout lol,” he claimed. While he did eventually pay the barber, before that Kevin Gates stepped up. Gates allegedly reached out to them through DMs and sent $200 through Zelle as some sort of makeup payment. That clearly rubbed YK the wrong way and he took to his Instagram story to express his disappointment. “I hate n*ggas, literally I don’t fw any of you lame ass, corny ass, n*ggas. Get that through y’all mind man. PLEASE DO. Shake my hand in public but play me on social media people wake up please I pray y’all do." Check out the entire rant below.

YK Osiris' Now Deleted Story Posts

This isn't even the only time recently that YK Osiris has been accused of not paying people. Last month, a jeweler claimed that he agreed to purchase a $20k Audemars Piguet watch. But in the years since he's reportedly dodged any request for him to pay up.

Earlier this year YK Osiris released his new single "Dear Fans." The track addressed his die-hard listeners directly after a widely criticized public interaction with Sukihana earlier this year. What do you think of YK Osiris' Twitter rant taking aim at Kevin Gates? Let us know in the comment section below.

