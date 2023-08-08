YK Osiris Says He’s Tired Of “Trash” Rappers, Demands Respect

Controversy has followed YK Osiris for much of 2023 so far. The biggest spark came when he made inappropriate advances on Sukihana while the pair were commentating a basketball game. The resulting clip went viral and caused many to speak out against Osiris’ behavior. Ultimately he had to issue an apology for his actions but it was rejected by many, including Sukihana’s mother, for being inauthentic. It was only after releasing a second apology that the situation began to die down for Osiris.

Since then, it’s been even more strange stories for YK Osiris. He first posted a strange video to his Instagram where he sits against a wall frustratingly stomping his feet. That turned out to be the first piece of promo for his new single “Dear Fans.” The track sees the rapper addressing his die hard fans directly and it was also his first official release as an independent artist. The somber demeanor of the song and YK’s strained vocal performance make his intention clear. Now, the rapper has a message for those who still won’t give him his flowers.

YK Osiris Speaks To “Trash” Rappers

In the video, YK Osiris calls out rappers who he considers trash. He repeatedly demands that they will put some respect on his name. He also uses the video as an opportunity to announce that he has new music coming soon. Fans in the comment section weren’t taking him as seriously as he wanted. “He funny as hell even when he’s not even trying to be 💀” reads the top comment on the post.

Plenty more comments underneath the post express similar sentiments. “His facial expression be giving a 8 yo talking to his big brothers 😭😭😭,” one commenter clowns him for. “He shouldn’t be talking. His career been flopped. And his music been trash,” says another commentor more harshly. It requires scrolling pretty far through the comment section to find any fans expressing support for Osiris and his message. What do you think of YK Osiris’ new message demanding respect from “trash” rappers? Let us know in the comment section below.

