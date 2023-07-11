YK Osiris is an artist who has gone through quite a bit as of late. After experiencing quite a bit of success early on, Osiris has gone through a rough patch. Moreover, things got worse for him after a viral encounter with Sukihana. During this viral clip, Osiris could be seen trying to flirt with the artist, despite her looking extremely uncomfortable. It led to widespread criticism throughout social media, although he did eventually apologize. Additionally, Sukihana has chosen to forgive him.

Since that time, the artist has been teasing new music for his fanbase. There are people out there who want to hear from him, no matter what. Recently, he shared a snippet of a new song called “Dear Fans.” Furthermore, this morning, he put out a video about how he was emotional about releasing his first independent song. That said, you can now watch the music video for “Dear Fans,” below. Clearly, this is a song with a lot of heart behind it.

YK Osiris Looks To Triumph

Throughout the track, we get some sad production as the guitars and strings seem to really carry the song forward. However, that is not to say YK Osiris doesn’t do his thing. The vocal performance on this song is powerful and you can tell that he had a lot to get off of his chest. Overall, it is one of those tracks that is going to take you by surprise immediately. It is a commanding return for Osiris, and fans will enjoy that.

Quotable Lyrics:

I go home and then my home don’t feel like home no more

They throwing stones

But then those stones don’t break my bones no more

I just wanna get some money

I just wanna feed my family

