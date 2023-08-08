YK Osiris Stole $20K Audemars Piguet Watch, Celeb Jeweller Claims

Once again, 24-year-old YK Osiris has found himself at the centre of controversy. This time, he’s facing accusations of skipping out on the bill for a $20K Audemars Piguet watch. He allegedly agreed to purchase from celebrity jeweller Seth Grossman back in 2020. At the time, the two came into contact via Sean Kingston, who Grossman has a long-standing working relationship with. They met up prior to the COVID-19 shutdowns, and Osiris convinced his new pal to sell the luxury watch he was wearing at the time.

In the video below, obtained from TMZ, the Florida native tries on the piece, and happily flaunts it for the camera after Kingston finishes showing off what he’s working with. Grossman tells the outlet that he wasn’t familiar with Osiris’ music at the time but confirmed the young creative’s status by checking his YouTube page. Arrangements were made during their initial meet-up for YK’s accountant to wire the $20K, but over three years later, the jeweller says he hasn’t been paid a single dime for his Piguet.

YK Osiris and Sean Kingston Show Off Their Ice

Grossman adds that the “Worth It” hitmaker has given him plenty of excuses, and even changed his phone number multiple times. On top of that, Osiris allegedly threw Kingston under the bus in the process of evading the payment, claiming that he returned the watch to the “Fire Burning” artist. Elsewhere, the former Def Jam star said that his father stole all of his jewellery as a payment for managing Osiris. Seth is still contemplating taking legal action, especially after seeing the alleged thief flexing his new gold grill earlier this summer.

It’s been a strange few months for YK Osiris regarding headlines. First, we saw his near-cancellation after kissing Sukihana without her consent at an event, and amid the fallout from that, the R&B star let his emotions fly freely while promoting his “Dear Fans” single. Things have been relatively quiet on Osiris’ front since that hit DSPs, but now he’s obviously being painted in an unflattering light again. Only time will tell if he’ll also have music to write about this experience. Check out his latest at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

