When YK Osiris forcibly kissed Sukihana while she did commentary for a basketball game alongside comedians, the Internet lit up in both outrage and defense. Since that went down about a month ago, Osiris issued an apology and Suki accepted it, even though online debate still ensued. Moreover, fans seem to be split between rightfully calling out this dangerous behavior regardless of context and pointing out her sexually laced content and antics as an excuse. Regardless of what the Twitter threads say, the voice that matters most in this is how the “Love & Hip Hop” star feels. During a recent interview with Armon Wiggins, she reflected on the incident and suggested that she’s moved on. “He came over there, and we’re filming, mind you, so this is a big opportunity for me,” she remarked. “I don’t want to look problematic in this male-dominated industry, or television show.

“You know, I’m having a good time, keeping a smile on my face,” Sukihana continued. “He had reached in for a kiss, and it was like he don’t really know who I am. I feel like he didn’t read the room as good, and that’s okay. People make mistakes. It was a little bit uncomfortable. You know, me, personally, everybody is different from me. I have my own heart, and I was like ‘Oh, my gosh, this is a lot,’ you know? But it was a little bit uncomfortable, but it was a playful setting. And I didn’t want to embarrass him or embarrass myself or embarrass nobody at the table while we were filming, so I kept it professional at that time. People don’t know that I sat there for a minute and I actually had to get up and leave.

Sukihana’s Remarks On YK Osiris’ Advances

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

“I don’t know the feelings that I felt, I can’t explain them,” Sukihana went on. “I left set and I didn’t continue filming, I went to my room. You know, I was crying a little bit, but I understand why I was crying. It’s because I didn’t say that I wanted him to do that, because I felt like I was a little bit embarrassed. I was in my room with my team, and I was like, ‘I can’t go back out there.’ Production asked me if I was okay, what they need to do or anything. YK Osiris and his people came to my room, I didn’t want to talk, but he was coming to apologize, and that happened days before it got released. Personally, I wanted to just sweep it under the rug. When it came out, it was cr*zy, they were coming for me a lot.

“I hadn’t even said anything about it,” she concluded. “Before he even apologized- he apologized to me multiple times– I already forgave him. Me, with the heart I have, I always say, ‘If God can forgive me, I can forgive others.’ I’m not saying that all sexual assault victims have to have the same heart as me. You don’t have to forgive if you don’t want to, but I’m a woman of God. And if God has mercy on me, and he forgives, I can forgive him. I can see the playfulness in him and I can see the human in him. And I know he genuinely didn’t mean anything by it. He was having fun, and maybe he was shooting his shot a little bit. But at the end of the day, I’m not upset with him.” For more on Sukihana and YK Osiris, stick around on HNHH.

