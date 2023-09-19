YK Osiris Links Up With Barber Who Had Accused Him Of Not Paying

If you remember, YK Osiris had recently found himself at war with a barber in Atlanta, named Legend. Overall, this would not be the first time Osiris has found himself at odds with someone. Especially as it pertains to money and payment. For instance, at one time or another, the singer owed Drake some cash. Moreover, one YouTuber says the artist scammed him out of thousands of dollars. As for the aforementioned barber, he had originally claimed that Osiris didn't pay him for a haircut.

This subsequently led to an interesting fallout on social media, with many other artists trying to get involved. YK Osiris was not appreciative of this at all, and let his feelings be known. Since that time, he has also found himself at odds with Foolio, who has since gotten him involved in NBA YoungBoy drama. At this point, it feels like Osiris cannot escape the bad press. However, he did see to take a W yesterday as he went back for another haircut in ATL.

YK Osiris And His Barber Are Back In Business

In the video above, posted by The Shade Room, Osiris can be seen with Legend the Barber. Overall, they wanted to show people that the drama from last week was just one huge misunderstanding. The beef is now squashed, and YK Osiris is a client, once again. If you were one of the people invested in this story, then this is certainly come great news that needs to be celebrated. After all, a lot of people were clowning the artist over this.

Hopefully, the singer will be able to steer clear of controversy for the foreseeable future. It seems like he has been through too much as of late, which can definitely weigh on a person. Let us know what you think about this situation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

