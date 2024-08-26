Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Inspires Several HBCU Marching Band Performances

Kendrick Lamar's hit single, "Not Like Us," has inspired a number of performances from various historically black colleges and universities across the country. Over the weekend, the marching bands for Florida A&M University, Alcorn State University, and Southern University, among other schools all performed the viral Drake diss. A Kendrick Lamar fan account on X (formerly Twitter) has been compiling clips of the numerous performances.
"Cracks me up how this song has a life of its own at this point," one user on the platform wrote in response. Another added: "The power of Kendrick's life is amazing. He was born with a mission." Other users on social media noted that Joe Budden previously theorized this would happen.
"Like I said before, Joe was right. lol You will probably be hearing this until Grammy night. I wouldn't be surprised if it continues on in some way after that," one fan wrote. As for Budden's take, he shared it shortly after Lamar dropped, "Not Like Us." “You better thank your heavens up above that it isn't HBCU season! You better thank God,” Budden said at the time.
The marching band performances come as the single continues to see tremendous success on streaming platforms. Hip Hop All Day recently reported that the track passed the 700 million streams mark on Spotify, and in doing so, became the fastest song to reach the figure on the platform. In other news, fans have been circulating rumors that Lamar is already at work on a new album on Sunday. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kendrick Lamar and Drake on HotNewHipHop.
