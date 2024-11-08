Drake Gets Ripped To Shreds After Debuting Pigtails

Social media users aren't feeling Drake's new hairstyle.

Nowadays, Drake is someone who receives backlash for nearly everything he does, at least on some level. This includes his music, behavior, fashion, and more. It even includes his hair, which he frequently experiments with, trying out new styles and accessories. Recently, for example, he took to his Instagram Story to share a new mirror selfie. In it, he sports some braided pigtails.

As expected, his look has earned big reactions from social media users. Unfortunately, most of them aren't feeling Drizzy's latest hairstyle. They're roasting him in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section as a result, making it clear that they do not approve. "He just don't get it," one Instagram user writes. "He pissing me off," someone else says.

Drake Roasted For New Hairstyle

Luckily for Drake, not everyone is going after him over his new look. Many commenters are coming to his defense, and arguing that he must be trolling. "I think he just do this to piss people off," one of them speculates. "He’s trolling for sure," another insists. It looks like Drake has far more to worry about these days than his hair, however, as the Toronto rapper has big things in the works. He has a joint album with PARTYNEXTDOOR coming soon, which they both teased recently.