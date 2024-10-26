Drake & Omarion Compete In An Intense Dance Battle: Watch

Who do you think came out on top?

Drake turned 38 earlier this week, and as expected, he went all out with his celebrations. For one, he celebrated alongside some friends and family in Houston. He previewed new music and enjoyed a massive cake shaped like his birth year. After that, he turned up at the strip club Area 29, passing out several stacks of cash.

These aren't the only ways Drake celebrated, however. In a new clip making its rounds online, he's also seen going head-to-head with Omarion in a dance battle. It's clear that they both gave it their all, though it's unconfirmed which one of them came out on top. Either way, it looks like they had fun, as did everyone watching.

Read More: Drake Reveals The Personal Reason Why He Had Beef With Ludacris

Drake & Omarion Go Head-To-Head At Former's Birthday Party In Houston

Fans are glad to see Drake making the most of his birthday festivities and are pretty impressed with his dance moves. "Can never make me hate Drake!" one Instagram user writes in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "Drake just be out here living his life," another notes. Obviously, it's been a rough year for the Toronto hitmaker, but it doesn't look like he's let that stop him from having fun.