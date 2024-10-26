Drake & Omarion Compete In An Intense Dance Battle: Watch

Drake turned 38 earlier this week, and as expected, he went all out with his celebrations. For one, he celebrated alongside some friends and family in Houston. He previewed new music and enjoyed a massive cake shaped like his birth year. After that, he turned up at the strip club Area 29, passing out several stacks of cash.
These aren't the only ways Drake celebrated, however. In a new clip making its rounds online, he's also seen going head-to-head with Omarion in a dance battle. It's clear that they both gave it their all, though it's unconfirmed which one of them came out on top. Either way, it looks like they had fun, as did everyone watching.
Drake & Omarion Go Head-To-Head At Former's Birthday Party In Houston
Fans are glad to see Drake making the most of his birthday festivities and are pretty impressed with his dance moves. "Can never make me hate Drake!" one Instagram user writes in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "Drake just be out here living his life," another notes. Obviously, it's been a rough year for the Toronto hitmaker, but it doesn't look like he's let that stop him from having fun.
The performer even seemed to fire back at some of his haters in a shady Instagram post in honor of the special occasion. "They pictured me dead," he captioned a photo of himself and his mother Sandra Graham, both holding up a stack of cash. "But that was just imagination [heart with arrow emoji] one more year pon dem." What do you think of Drake and Omarion having a dance battle at the Toronto rapper's birthday party in Houston earlier this week? Which one of them do you think came out on top? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.