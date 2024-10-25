Drake Reveals The Personal Reason Why He Had Beef With Ludacris

The rappers are now on good terms.

Drake and Ludacris dominated two different era. They were commercial juggernauts in the 2010s and 2000s, respectively, and while there was some overlap in popularity, there was never any collabs or love shown between the two of them. There was a reason. Drake and Ludacris didn't like each other for years. They made it publicly known that they were not cool, and even threw subliminal disses at each other in interviews and songs. Drake decided to shed light on their cold war during a recent live appearance.

The rapper has been celebrating his birthday all week, and one night saw him turn up to Ludacris' classic "Pimpin' All Over the World." The song spurred the 6 God to take the mic and tell those in attendance the specifics of their feud. Given Drake's heartbreak reputation, the thing that sparked their feud makes a lot of sense. "I use to beef with Ludacris because he dated my first girlfriend," he admitted. "Swear to God. I used to have beef with Ludacris." The rapper assured the audience that everything is cool with the iconic rapper, though. "Shoutout to Ludacris, though," he added.

Drake Claims He's Now Cool With The ATL Rapper

The personal angle is a surprise, given the reasons both rappers previously had given. The main reason Drake and Ludacris seemed to be going at each other in the early 2010s was music. Drizzy claimed that veterans were trying to borrow the hashtag flow that he popularized, and many theorized he was dissing Ludacris. "I hate that rappers picked that flow up," he told AllHipHop in 2010. "I wish they had left that for people that know how to use it." Ludacris decided to fire back at the sub on the song "Bada Boom." He doesn't mention Drizzy by name, but the bars were pretty direct.