Drake Clowns Haters Who Wished Him "Dead" In Celebratory Birthday Post

The 6 God is still going strong.

It's Drake season. The rapper has repped October from the very start of his career. He was even going to drop a birthday edition of his magnum opus, Take Care, at one point. Drake has also had a rough year. He took more hits than he ever has before, and lost what is widely considered to be the best rap battle of all time. Drake suffered disses from Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, ASAP Rocky, and of course, Kendrick Lamar. He was someone that people wanted to see "eliminated," in the words of Kanye West. And he wanted to remind fans that he's still here.

Drake hopped on Instagram to post a photo of him and his mother, Sandra Graham. The two appear to be in a club setting with stacks of money in their hands. The caption is short and sweet, in that it makes clear the fact that Drake hasn't been eliminated. "They pictured me dead," he wrote. "But that was just imagination 💘 one more year pon dem." The use of Jamaican slang feels purposeful on his part, as K. Dot openly criticized him for being a culture vulture. It seems as though he doesn't plan to stop showing love to other cultures anytime soon.

Artists Have Tried To Mend Fences With Drake

The industry's feeling toward Drake has shifted somewhat in recent weeks. People like Metro Boomin and Future have seemingly softened their stance on the 6 God since the dust of the Kendrick Lamar feud has settled. Metro Boomin was asked about the feud during a recent panel, and he asserted that he has love for everybody involved, including Drake. "As far as me being diplomatic, it’s just entertainment," he opined. I have love and respect for all my collaborators. I just want to see everyone do the best."