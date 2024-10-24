Drake Celebrates His Birthday By Handing Out Stacks Of Cash At Houston Strip Club

Drake turned 38 today.

Drake turns 38 years old today, and as expected, the Toronto rapper went all out for his birthday celebration this week. In new clips making their rounds online, he's seen partying at Houston strip club Area 29. He went big too, handing out multiple stacks of cash for the dancers to throw on themselves as they performed.

Obviously, it was a good night for everyone involved. The strip club wasn't the only way Drizzy celebrated, however. He hosted another event as well, which was attended by even more of his friends and family. They sang to him, brought out a massive cake in the shape of his birth year, and more. Drake also previewed some unreleased music at the birthday bash, which quickly spread on Twitter/X.

Drake Turns Up At Area 29 In Honor Of His 38th Birthday

Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

One of the songs he played is reportedly titled "Plot Twist." Some social media users insist they heard a Kendrick Lamar jab somewhere towards the end of the snippet, though this is unconfirmed. Either way, it's clear that he's making the most of his special day, as are his fans and peers. Earlier today, for example, Sexyy Red took to Instagram to share a sweet series of photos of the two of them together. Her post arrived alongside a heartfelt caption. "Happy Birthday to one of the nicest most humblest person I kno LOVE U BD ENJOY YO MONTH," she wrote.

Almost immediately, her post prompted speculation that they're more than just collaborators, though this is also unconfirmed. What do you think of Drake partying at a Houston strip club in honor of his 38th birthday? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

