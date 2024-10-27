Drake Gets Reflective After Celebrating His 38th Birthday

Drake has had quite a year.

Drake's 38th birthday was last week, and as expected, he went all out. The Toronto rapper celebrated with friends and family in Houston, where he enjoyed a huge cake shaped like his birth year, previewed some of his unreleased music, and more. He then finished off the evening by passing out stacks of cash at a local strip club, Area 29.

Obviously, he made the most of the special occasion. Last night, he even took to Instagram to look back on the celebration and share a series of new photos from the festivities. "I wake up blessed, safe, and sound/ In the city where I laid the foundation down/ I know what real love is about cause I still keep real love around," he captioned the post.

Drake Goes Deep In New Instagram Post

Clearly, Drake is feeling reflective, and social media users can't blame him. It's been an undoubtedly tough year for him, considering his explosive beef with Kendrick Lamar and others, and nowadays it's not often he catches a break. Fortunately, it appears as though he hasn't let that get him down. In another Instagram post for his birthday, Drake and his mother Sandra Graham were seen posing with stacks of money. He appeared to fire back at his haters in his caption, celebrating proving them wrong. "They pictured me dead," he wrote at the time. "But that was just imagination [heart with arrow emoji] one more year pon dem."

Drizzy was even spotted tearing it up onstage at one of his many birthday events, competing in an intense dance battle with Omarion. What do you think of Drake's latest Instagram post? What about him getting reflective in honor of his 38th birthday? Can you blame him considering the year he's had so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.