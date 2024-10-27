Drake Gets Reflective After Celebrating His 38th Birthday

BYCaroline Fisher792 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wicked Featuring 21 Savage
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 19: Drake performs during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Drake has had quite a year.

Drake's 38th birthday was last week, and as expected, he went all out. The Toronto rapper celebrated with friends and family in Houston, where he enjoyed a huge cake shaped like his birth year, previewed some of his unreleased music, and more. He then finished off the evening by passing out stacks of cash at a local strip club, Area 29.

Obviously, he made the most of the special occasion. Last night, he even took to Instagram to look back on the celebration and share a series of new photos from the festivities. "I wake up blessed, safe, and sound/ In the city where I laid the foundation down/ I know what real love is about cause I still keep real love around," he captioned the post.

Read More: Drake & Omarion Compete In An Intense Dance Battle: Watch

Drake Goes Deep In New Instagram Post

Clearly, Drake is feeling reflective, and social media users can't blame him. It's been an undoubtedly tough year for him, considering his explosive beef with Kendrick Lamar and others, and nowadays it's not often he catches a break. Fortunately, it appears as though he hasn't let that get him down. In another Instagram post for his birthday, Drake and his mother Sandra Graham were seen posing with stacks of money. He appeared to fire back at his haters in his caption, celebrating proving them wrong. "They pictured me dead," he wrote at the time. "But that was just imagination [heart with arrow emoji] one more year pon dem."

Drizzy was even spotted tearing it up onstage at one of his many birthday events, competing in an intense dance battle with Omarion. What do you think of Drake's latest Instagram post? What about him getting reflective in honor of his 38th birthday? Can you blame him considering the year he's had so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Drake Reveals The Personal Reason Why He Had Beef With Ludacris

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...