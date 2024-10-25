Drake Can't Catch A Break As The Internet Roasts His Cringey "UwU" Pose

Fans continue to clown October's Very Own... even after his birthday.

Hating on Drake became pop culture's favorite pastime in 2024, but folks were clowning on him for a whole bunch of reasons before that. Still, we doubt he really cares that much, as he's happy to just do his thing and engage with some current trends regardless of how cringey some people see it as. The latest example of this comes courtesy of a new social media video that shows the 6ix God doing the "UwU" pose, which has been a joke in anime and online circles for years now. Usually, folks make fun of this stereotype and declaration. But as the video's on-screen text says, maybe he should "continue to not take life so seriously."

After all, Drake's massive presence in pop culture has resulted in some self-serious statements and content before, and a lot of fans want him to just loosen up and have more fun. But the other sub-sect of fans wants him tough, so he's going to get hate either way. That's just how it goes sometimes, especially when you're as big as Drizzy. Amid his birthday celebrations this week, he has millions of reasons to ignore the haters and just be as funny, playful, cheeky, or terminally online as he wants.

Drake's Best "UwU" Take

What's more is that these birthday bashes also saw Drake previewing new music for his loved ones in attendance, the main draw behind his superstardom. In fact, a lot of conversations around how seriously he takes himself revolve solely around his art and how he either tries too hard or tries too little. Of course, that discourse reaches a dead end when you don't meet either extreme. So we wouldn't put too much stock into whether or not the Toronto creative has to mess around on the mic or craft deep messaging every single time.