Drake Can't Catch A Break As The Internet Roasts His Cringey "UwU" Pose

BYGabriel Bras Nevares946 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Concert After Party At Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: Recording artist Drake attends the after party for his concert at Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub at MGM Grand Hotel &amp; Casino on September 12, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Fans continue to clown October's Very Own... even after his birthday.

Hating on Drake became pop culture's favorite pastime in 2024, but folks were clowning on him for a whole bunch of reasons before that. Still, we doubt he really cares that much, as he's happy to just do his thing and engage with some current trends regardless of how cringey some people see it as. The latest example of this comes courtesy of a new social media video that shows the 6ix God doing the "UwU" pose, which has been a joke in anime and online circles for years now. Usually, folks make fun of this stereotype and declaration. But as the video's on-screen text says, maybe he should "continue to not take life so seriously."

After all, Drake's massive presence in pop culture has resulted in some self-serious statements and content before, and a lot of fans want him to just loosen up and have more fun. But the other sub-sect of fans wants him tough, so he's going to get hate either way. That's just how it goes sometimes, especially when you're as big as Drizzy. Amid his birthday celebrations this week, he has millions of reasons to ignore the haters and just be as funny, playful, cheeky, or terminally online as he wants.

Read More: Drake Clowns Haters Who Wished Him "Dead" In Celebratory Birthday Post

Drake's Best "UwU" Take

What's more is that these birthday bashes also saw Drake previewing new music for his loved ones in attendance, the main draw behind his superstardom. In fact, a lot of conversations around how seriously he takes himself revolve solely around his art and how he either tries too hard or tries too little. Of course, that discourse reaches a dead end when you don't meet either extreme. So we wouldn't put too much stock into whether or not the Toronto creative has to mess around on the mic or craft deep messaging every single time.

All fans care about at the end of the day is whether or not the music is good, and that quality will excuse any "UwUs" or tough talk that fans might not like. As such, don't take those viral moments too seriously. Drake even laughs at disses against him, for crying out loud! Jokes aside, a lot of folks online had a field day with this clip, and we can't necessarily blame them for it. But we also know that he knows exactly what he's doing with moments like this, as he can make mountains out of molehills like no other.

Read More: Sexyy Red Wishes Drake A Happy Birthday And Fans Can't Help But Speculate

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...