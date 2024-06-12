Drake's Companies: Why Does The Rapper Reportedly Have So Many LLCs & What Are They?

Drake is playing the numbers game, using numerous LLCs to protect his wealth.

If you really study the 6ix God, it's clear Drake isn't just a rapper, he's a full-blown business mogul. And like any serious entrepreneur, Drake protects his assets and investments by strategically forming multiple companies. Over the years, he has been incorporating new businesses left and right, with CBC Canada reports showing he's racked up over 50 different companies and LLCs to his name. It's undoubtedly a head-spinning amount of corporate entities for one guy, and this has brought backlash his way. After all, for Drake, these companies are all part of the meticulous strategy to grow and maintain his empire.

See, an LLC (limited liability company) is a type of business structure that protects an owner's personal wealth from the potential risks of any single business failing or facing lawsuits. By separating different ventures into their own LLCs, Drake ringfences each project. Therefore, if one goes belly-up, it can't threaten to bankrupt his whole operation. It's genius asset protection 101 for ballers of his net worth, which Forbes estimates around $250 million. So what are some of Drake's key companies and LLCs? Let's break it down.

OVO Sound

This is Drake's record label, co-founded in 2012 with Noah "40" Shebib and Oliver El-Khatib. Previously a subsidiary of Warner Records, OVO Sound became an independent label in 2022. It has since launched the careers of artists like PartyNextDoor, Majid Jordan, and Drake's longtime collaborator, dvsn. Today, OVO Sound is a household name within the music industry.

OVO Clothing

Another one of Drake’s most popular companies is OVO Clothing. This is his signature streetwear line featuring that iconic owl logo you’ve probably seen a couple of times. OVO apparel quickly became a fashion statement, collaborating with heavy hitters like Canada Goose on premium outerwear pieces. Drizzy even has an entire sub-label with Nike called Nocta. With separate LLCs for OVO Clothing, Nocta, and likely other OVO brand extensions, Drake maximizes that hot branding across product lines and companies.

DreamCrew Entertainment

Drake's multi-faceted production company was co-founded with Future the Prince in 2017. DreamCrew has scored major hits producing shows like Netflix's Top Boy and HBO's teen drama Euphoria. His commitment to entertainment at large has made Drake a lowkey, yet successful producer.

Drake Just Won’t Stop

Within Drake's array of companies are dozens of individual LLCs covering various aspects of his business interests. These include: at least 9 LLCs with the "DreamCrew" name for his production ventures, and 18 LLCs starting with his initials "ADG" (Aubrey Drake Graham). Moreover, there are other LLCs like "Owl Creative Holdings" tied to his OVO brand. Finally, there are cryptic names like "Silence Policy LLC," and "Strix S-Corp."

The LLC corporate structure allows Drake to separate different assets and business activities in his companies. As a result, any risks related to that project are isolated to that particular project and the assets of that particular entity. Moreover, in addition to his core businesses, Drake has used LLCs to make strategic investments across other sectors. These include:

The plant-based food company Daring Foods

The Crypto payment platform MoonPay

Italian soccer club AC Milan (partnering with LeBron James)

Esports/lifestyle brand 100 Thieves

Real estate holdings like his $100 million Toronto mansion

Conclusion