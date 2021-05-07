llc
- MusicMetro Boomin Vouches For Young Thug & Gunna, Calls YSL An "LLC"Metro Boomin is outraged by what's happening to Gunna and Young Thug.By Alexander Cole
- NewsMoney Man & MoneyBagg Yo Talk Business On "LLC"Money Man adds MoneyBagg Yo onto the new version of "LLC."By Alex Zidel
- NumbersNicki Minaj's "LLC" Skyrockets To #1, CupcakKe Celebrates With Cash GiveawaysThe unexpected success of Nicki's track has the rapper in the giving spirit.By Madusa S.
- NumbersThe Barbz Might've Just Got Nicki Minaj A Hit Single In Only 8 HoursAfter getting the "Queen" album cut "LLC" trending on social media, the track skyrocketed up the charts. By Madusa S.