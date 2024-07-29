Almighty Jay Reveals How He "Scammed" Atlantic Records Out Of $500K

31st Annual Rhythm And Soul Music Awards - Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: YBN Almighty Jay, YBN Nahmir and YBN Cordae attend the 31st Annual Rhythm and Soul Music Awards - Arrivals at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on June 21, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.(photo by Prince Williams/Getty images)
Almighty Jay told on himself.

Almighty Jay is an artist who may fans remember as a member of the YBN collection with both Nahmir and Cordae. Overall, the relationships between these three artists are fractured. Nahmir is doing his own thing while Cordae is a star in his own right. Meanwhile, it has been a long time since fans have heard from Almighty Jay. That said, the young artist was going viral over the weekend thanks to some comments he made about his former record deal.

As he explains in the clip below, he had a $500K recording budget with Atlantic Records. Essentially, that money would go towards studio time as opposed to the artist himself. However, Almighty Jay found away to take that $500K and run. He turned his home into a studio and registered it as an LLC. This was entirely unbeknownst to Atlantic Records, who gave him the money as soon as he told them that he had found a studio. It was a genius plan that ultimately allowed him to make a bag with as little effort as possible.

Almighty Jay Tells All

This clip subsequently went viral as fans could not believe just how forthcoming and honest the artist was being. That said, one has to wonder how Atlantic Records feel about hearing this right now. Only time will tell whether or not there are any sort of consequences for making a revelation as bold as this one. As for his music career, perhaps Almighty Jay can use this story as a spring into making music again.

Let us know what you think of this revelation from Almighty Jay, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that the artist can make a bit of a comeback? What do you make of him admitting to something like this so openly? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Alexander Cole
