It's been a few years since the demise of YBN, but evidently, some former members are still holding on to hard feelings. Recently, for example, Almighty Jay discussed the fall of the crew during a livestream, and placed a lot of the blame on Nahmir. According to him, he allegedly joined a gang, which he wanted nothing to do with.

“I wasn’t scared," he explained, "I just didn’t want to be around gang members. I liked h**s and money." Jay's claims quickly earned a response from Nahmir, who went live to set the record straight. He denied the allegation that YBN ended because he joined a gang, insisting that actually, the disbandment was Jay's fault.

"'YBN broke up because Nahmir was hanging around gang bangers.' No, YBN broke up because you did some foul-a** sh*t that almost got my mom killed," he alleged. "And I ain't say nothing about it on the internet until now."

YBN Nahmir & Almighty Jay Beef

At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly what "foul-a** sh*t" Nahmir is referring to. It didn't take long for Jay to fire back, however. In a clip shared by DJ Akademiks, he alleges that his former friend got robbed a few months ago.

"This n***a went live and said, 'When you got your face cut, n***a, them the same n****s you was calling to protect you.' Gang, I never picked up my phone and called you not one time and been like, 'Hey Nahmir, I need you to do some gangster sh*t for me.' Come on, brother. I'll call Lester before I call you, gang," he began.