J Cole Supported By Trae Tha Truth Over Dropping Out Of Drake & Kendrick's Beef

"What people have to realize is that’s just not the type of energy bro got", Truth told "AllHipHop".

Over the last couple of months, J Cole has been laying quite low after dropping out of the Kendrick Lamar beef. People have been commending the German-born MC for his decision to bow out, as most know it is not in his nature to get into beefs. However, there are still quite a few people out there who still lack respect for the "7 Minute Drill" MC. Him and Drake continue to receive criticism for essentially not doing anything of merit since taking their respective L's. For example, countless jokes circled the internet after his questionable guest performance on Cash Cobain's "Grippy".

But there are hip-hop figures out there who are showing J Cole love, and that includes Trae Tha Truth. According to HipHopDX, the Houston, Texas rapper sat down with AllHipHop at the BET Awards this past weekend and showed nothing but compassion for the man. Overall, Trae feels like the media painted Cole in an egregiously negative light for removing himself from what has become an overtly violent beef at times. The smoky-voiced MC sees no issue with the apology as Trae knows that Cole does not move like that.

Trae Tha Truth Respects Cole For Bowing Out Of The Beef

"I watch blogs and I watch headlines make it as if he [Cole] was just trying to get away or duck any type of situation. And that wasn’t the case. What people have to realize is that’s just not the type of energy bro got. You know what I’m saying? He focused on him, he focused on his kids and just always stayed in his lane". Trae elaborated further, "So everybody wanted to see him rumble and not knowing a lot of us came up together. We partners. So, for me, being a real brother to him, you got to respect if somebody like, ‘Man, you know what, bro? I know I’m dope. I’m not questioning myself. I just feel like that’s just not the energy that I’m on'".

What are your thoughts on Trae Tha Truth backing J Cole's decision to bow out of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef? Are you surprised that he feels this way, why or why not? Did it turn out to be the best case scenario after knowing what we know now? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Trae Tha Truth, J Cole, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.