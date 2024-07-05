Trae Tha Truth Hops On A Remix Of The Titular Track By J. Cole

Trae Tha Truth in Ibiza has the feature it needed.

J. Cole's Might Delete Later project was one the biggest moments in hip-hop this year. It was preceded by several vlogs on the North Carolina rapper's YouTube of the same name. It surprised many, as no one thought they would culminate into a full collection of tracks. Unfortunately, the collection of B-sides sort of came and went for a lot of people, with the actually deleted "7 Minute Drill" playing a big role. The futile Kendrick Lamar diss track did not come across as authentic and it led to the infamous J. Cole apology at Dreamville Fest. However, it did spawn a few highlights like "Trae Tha Truth in Ibiza" which now has a remix.

Overall, the original song does not have anything to do with the Houston rapper. J. Cole is more so talking about he is fed up with the labels and expectations. The on-brand themes and fantastic lyricism make it a standout and this remix is equally as fulfilling. Trae Tha Truth sticks to the program, as his verse sees him get real about his career and his future plans. Structurally, his portion follows Cole's second verse and his outro from the original remains the same. You can hear the new version with the link below.

Listen To "Trae Tha Truth In Ibiza (Remix)" By Trae Tha Truth & J. Cole

Quotable Lyrics: