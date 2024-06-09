Tems & KAYTRANADA Start The Summer On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

BYGabriel Bras Nevares1146 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Tems performs onstage in the Mojave tent at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)
These two new albums, plus a killer track from Zacari, are two standouts in R&B-related releases this week. Which one was your favorite?

"Less is more" is the motto this time around on our new R&B Season playlist update, because even though we were pretty strict with our selections this time around, they all have so much to offer. Of course, one of the big topics of conversation right now is the brand new KAYTRANADA album TIMELESS, which is a pretty fitting description now that we think about it. After all, the crisp and clean production all over this project, the grooves, the melodic sensibilities, and the vocal performances would stun anyone in any era, and it's a very praiseworthy feat of engaging songwriting and immersive sonic wizardry. If you want to preview it with a highlight, check out the Childish Gambino collab "Witchy" for some amazing chemistry.

Another massive album from the world of R&B-related musicianship this week is the much-anticipated new record from Tems, Born In The Wild. As opposed to the funky and collab-heavy TIMELESS, this release complements it perfectly if you're interested in checking both of them out if you haven't already. This new full-length is a more breezy and tender experience with even more spotlit vocal wonder and a more minimal, atmospheric, but nonetheless immediate approach. Check out the Afrobeat and hip-hop-fusing "Free Fall" with J. Cole to get an idea of the beauty the album holds.

Read More: J Cole Fans Think He’s Redeemed Himself With New Tems Collab “Free Fall”

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Finally, we wanted to shout out Zacari's "Destiny" as one of, if not the best R&B-adjacent single that dropped this week. It's a really sweet and catchy cut, and it plays with a lot of elements like scorching guitar, high-toned vocals, grand synths, and bombastic percussion to make something larger than life. These ingredients don't sound perfectly mixed, but the progressions and evolutions here make it a much easier pill to swallow. In addition, the flange effects and very dramatic presentation give this track a bit of an '80s touch that goes over pretty solidly.

With previous singles like "Lonewolf Still" in mind, it looks like Zacari is going to drop something pretty impressive in a more long-form manner soon. But regardless, we want to know which of these R&B Season playlist inclusions was your favorite this week. We know we missed a couple, so let us know what other great drops we should've added from this week down in the comments section below. Check the playlist out above and, as always, come back to HNHH for the latest great releases around the clock.

Read More: BIA & Denzel Curry Bar Up On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Variety's 2024 Power Of Women: New YorkMusicAyra Starr Fends Off "Bad Vibes" On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream1003
Powerhouse NYCMusicDrake, Tems & More Bring Smooth Waves To Our Latest "R&B Season" Playlist Update2.5K
PartyNextDoor Performs At HistoryMusicPARTYNEXTDOOR Is "4" The Fans On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream1228
Pre-GRAMMY Gala - ArrivalsMusicTyla Makes Her Mark On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream1030