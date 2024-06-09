Tems & KAYTRANADA Start The Summer On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

These two new albums, plus a killer track from Zacari, are two standouts in R&B-related releases this week. Which one was your favorite?

"Less is more" is the motto this time around on our new R&B Season playlist update, because even though we were pretty strict with our selections this time around, they all have so much to offer. Of course, one of the big topics of conversation right now is the brand new KAYTRANADA album TIMELESS, which is a pretty fitting description now that we think about it. After all, the crisp and clean production all over this project, the grooves, the melodic sensibilities, and the vocal performances would stun anyone in any era, and it's a very praiseworthy feat of engaging songwriting and immersive sonic wizardry. If you want to preview it with a highlight, check out the Childish Gambino collab "Witchy" for some amazing chemistry.

Another massive album from the world of R&B-related musicianship this week is the much-anticipated new record from Tems, Born In The Wild. As opposed to the funky and collab-heavy TIMELESS, this release complements it perfectly if you're interested in checking both of them out if you haven't already. This new full-length is a more breezy and tender experience with even more spotlit vocal wonder and a more minimal, atmospheric, but nonetheless immediate approach. Check out the Afrobeat and hip-hop-fusing "Free Fall" with J. Cole to get an idea of the beauty the album holds.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Finally, we wanted to shout out Zacari's "Destiny" as one of, if not the best R&B-adjacent single that dropped this week. It's a really sweet and catchy cut, and it plays with a lot of elements like scorching guitar, high-toned vocals, grand synths, and bombastic percussion to make something larger than life. These ingredients don't sound perfectly mixed, but the progressions and evolutions here make it a much easier pill to swallow. In addition, the flange effects and very dramatic presentation give this track a bit of an '80s touch that goes over pretty solidly.