KAYTRANADA Manages To Top Himself With New Album "TIMELESS"

The talented producer strikes again.

KAYTRANADA is giving Metro Boomin a run for his money. The latter might have more hit singles under his belt, but KAYTRANADA has proven to be one of the most versatile and adventurous producers of the last few decades. There isn't a sound or a style he isn't comfortable with, and he always seems to bring out the best in his collaborators. It helps, of course, that he's able to attract some of the most exciting names in hip-hop and R&B. Timeless is his first solo album since 2019, and it was well worth the wait.

The biggest guest features on the album deliver. Childish Gambino dips back into his "Redbone" bag with the bouncy, constantly mutating funk jam "Witchy." KAYTRANADA and Childish Gambino seemed like a great fit on paper, and it's satisfying to see them deliver on what was easily the most anticipated song. PinkPantheress' airy vocals mesh perfectly with KAYTRANADA's jittery production on "Snap My Finger," while Anderson .Paak and SiR add tons of gritty charisma to the Neptunes-laced instrumental "Do 2 Me." There are a few missteps, like the overly cutesy "Wasted Words" with Thundercat, but the album hits way more often than it misses, as evidenced by standouts like "Drip Sweat" and "Hold On."

KAYTRANADA Continues To Experiment With New Sounds

TIMELESS tracklist