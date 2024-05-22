KAYTRANADA Releases Extended Album Version Of "Lover/Friend" With Rochelle Jordan

KAYTRANADA is one of the very best producers of this generation. A big reason why he has built out such a great career is because of his ability to be a chameleon. He can effortlessly blend into almost any genre imaginable and it why we are so thrilled for his next full-length. KAYTRANADA will be coming through with his first solo album since 2019's BUBBA during the first full week of June. It will be titled Timeless, and you can stream it on the 7th.

Of course, he did come through with the collaborative effort KAYTRAMINE during the summer of 2023 with rapper and singer Amine. But ending this solo drought is a big deal and the Haitian-Canadian producer is celebrating it by going all out with the features. According to Genius, he is grabbing guests like Don Toliver, Tinashe, Anderson .Paak, SiR, Childish Gambino, and more. With all of the incredible firepower, this is sure to be one of the best summer albums of the year.

Read More: Yung Miami Unfollows Diddy On Instagram Amid Cassie Assault Video Scandal

Listen To "Lover/Friend" By KAYTRANADA & Rochelle Jordan

But before we get the LP, KAYTRANADA has a single to bring out first. It is titled "Lover/Friend," and that name might sound familiar to you. The Rochelle Jordan collab was a part of a four-track EP that released at the end of November 2023. It included the other eventual promotional single "Stuntin" with Channel Tres, as well as each track's instrumentals. So, what is the reason for the reissue of "Lover/Friend?" This is the extended album version, as the single edition was 3:32. This update provides an extra 47 seconds and has slightly different mixing. You can hear what we mean by checking it out above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new version of "Lover/Friend" by KAYTRANADA and Rochelle Jordan? Do you prefer this rendition over the single edition, why or why not? Does this get you excited for KAYTRANADA's upcoming album Timeless? Is this the better promotional single over "Stuntin" with Channel Tres? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding KAYTRANADA. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

No defenses, satisfaction

Stopped your heart, just to get a reaction

Kept you wanting, let it haunt you

Can't deny, when it's right

No one has to lose

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Lands At No. 7 In Apple Music's Top 100 Albums Of All-Time List With This Iconic Project

[Via]