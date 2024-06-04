KAYTRANADA Releases Highly-Anticipated "Drip Sweat" With Channel Tres

If you've caught a certain Levi's commercial, then you might have heard this before.

Multi-cultural and multi-genre producer KAYTRANADA is easily one of the brightest minds of this generation. Over the course of his career, he has consistently demonstrated how to put together addicting beats and melodies. Because of his innovative style and ability to go into so many sounds, he has been able to work with a plethora of names. You could almost say that his approach is TIMELESS. It is a fitting descriptor and name for his third solo album, as he is almost undoubtedly looking to craft tracks that will never die out.

One track off this upcoming LP that will certainly be accessible to so many is "Drip Sweat". The song features one of his closest collaborators, rapper Channel Tres, and it is the third and final single. TIMELESS will drop this Friday, June 7, and will feature plenty of talented guests. This is Channel's second and final collaboration on the project and this is arguably their best work as a tandem. The album and this record are surefire hits for the summertime, especially, but also beyond.

Listen To "Drip Sweat" By KAYTRANADA & Channel Tres

KAYTRANADA loops some incredible synths and drums over each other that may sound familiar for a couple of reasons. If you have ever seen a Levi's commercial where dancers are doing backflips and incredible choreography, you might remember that a snippet of the track was included in it. Levi's even confirms it in the description of the YouTube video above. The sample might also ring a bell, because it has been used countless times in the past. King Bee, "Back By Dope", Demand Tuff Crew, "My Part of Town, and Lyn Collins, "Think (About It)", all use it in some capacity. Still, KAY makes it his own and this song will be played everywhere.

