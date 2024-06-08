Zacari Continues To Prove His Vocal Chops With Rock-Infused "Destiny"

Zacari is back and still has it.

When Zacari first burst onto the scene, it was with the track "LOVE" which came off of the album DAMN. Overall, it was an incredible display of his vocal stylings, and fans were left mesmerizing and wanting more. The artist was subsequently officially added to the TDE roster, and since then we have gotten a project, a few singles, and some features. Much like his TDE label mates, he isn't one to rush out music. However, when he does release, it turns out to be an event.

On Friday, Zacari blessed us with a new track called "Destiny." With this track, Zacari continues to give us his signature vocals on top of some atmospheric production. In between his verses, we get some rock guitars that add a bit of extra flavor to the song. It makes for a unique listen that showcases the kind of versatility the artist possesses. Hopefully, this single means we are getting an album and perhaps more singles, very soon.

On Friday, Zacari blessed us with a new track called "Destiny." With this track, Zacari continues to give us his signature vocals on top of some atmospheric production. In between his verses, we get some rock guitars that add a bit of extra flavor to the song. It makes for a unique listen that showcases the kind of versatility the artist possesses. Hopefully, this single means we are getting an album and perhaps more singles, very soon.

