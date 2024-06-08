Zacari Continues To Prove His Vocal Chops With Rock-Infused "Destiny"

BYAlexander Cole60 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
zacari-destinyzacari-destiny
Zacari is back and still has it.

When Zacari first burst onto the scene, it was with the track "LOVE" which came off of the album DAMN. Overall, it was an incredible display of his vocal stylings, and fans were left mesmerizing and wanting more. The artist was subsequently officially added to the TDE roster, and since then we have gotten a project, a few singles, and some features. Much like his TDE label mates, he isn't one to rush out music. However, when he does release, it turns out to be an event.

On Friday, Zacari blessed us with a new track called "Destiny." With this track, Zacari continues to give us his signature vocals on top of some atmospheric production. In between his verses, we get some rock guitars that add a bit of extra flavor to the song. It makes for a unique listen that showcases the kind of versatility the artist possesses. Hopefully, this single means we are getting an album and perhaps more singles, very soon.

Let us know what you think of this new track from Zacari, in the comments section down below. What are your expectations for his next album, when he eventually drops? How do you feel about the current state of R&B and some of the artists putting out music right now? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Everything You Need To Know About Zacari

Zacari Is Back

Quotable Lyrics:

You belong with me, a part of me
It was meant to be, you're meant for me
You belong with me, a part of me
It was destiny, meant to be

Read More: Zacari's TDE Debut "Run Wild Run Free:" Tracklist Has Leaked

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
zacari ave maria ty dolla $ignSongsZacari And Ty Dolla $ign Are Fantastic Together On "Ave Maria"3.1K
92.3 Real Street FestivalSongsZacari
3bc77f1aa8fcea873671d931c31af9d0.1000x1000x1SongsZacari Continues To Shine On Sultry New Single "Lonewolf Still"1394
zacari oceanSongsZacari Wants To Stick By His Woman's Side On "Ocean"2.2K