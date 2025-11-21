Love Is A Kingdom – EP by Tems

Tems returns with Love Is A Kingdom, a soulful seven-track EP that leans into the warm, introspective sound she’s become known for. The project comes as a surprise drop, and feels intimate and focused. She blends alt-R&B, Afrobeats, and airy, emotional production.

Love Is A Kingdom arrives as a cohesive, soul-baring body of work that explores the complexity, power, and vulnerability of love in all its forms. Produced, composed, and written almost entirely by Tems, the EP reflects a new level of artistic maturity and spiritual grounding. Reaffirming her place as one of today’s most compelling and innovative voices.