Love Is A Kingdom – EP by Tems

Tems surprised fans with a new EP.

Tems returns with Love Is A Kingdom, a soulful seven-track EP that leans into the warm, introspective sound she’s become known for. The project comes as a surprise drop, and feels intimate and focused. She blends alt-R&B, Afrobeats, and airy, emotional production.

Love Is A Kingdom arrives as a cohesive, soul-baring body of work that explores the complexity, power, and vulnerability of love in all its forms. Produced, composed, and written almost entirely by Tems, the EP reflects a new level of artistic maturity and spiritual grounding. Reaffirming her place as one of today’s most compelling and innovative voices.

Release Date: November 21, 2025
Genre: R&B / Alt-R&B / Afrobeats
Album: Love Is A Kingdom

Tracklist for Love Is A Kingdom
  1. First
  2. I’m Not Sure
  3. Big Daddy
  4. Lagos Love
  5. Mine
  6. What You Need
  7. Is There A Reason
