Tems Only Wears Baggy Clothes In The Studio: "I Want You To Not Be Seduced By Me"

Tems wants everyone's focus to be on the music.

Tems is an artist who has been developing into a star over the last few years. Overall, she has an incredible voice and has been able to deliver strong tracks and albums that showcase the full extent of her talents. Moreover, she has been sampled on some huge hit records in the hip-hop world. Most infamously, her vocals were found on the song "WAIT FOR U" which is a collaboration between the likes of Drake and Future.

In a new interview on the Korty EO YouTube channel, Tems opened up about some of the challenges she has faced as a woman in the industry. For instance, she noted that some men become distracted by her in the studio. Overall, she finds this gets in the way of her achieving her goal of making great music. As a result, she has decided to only wear baggy clothes when recording songs. "I want you to not be seduced by me," she explained.

Tems Opens Up About Challenges She's Faced

Over on The Shade Room, many commenters noted just how awful it is that Tems feels as though she has to do this. At the end of the day, the men in the room should be held accountable to keep things professional. It's just yet another example of how difficult it can be to be a woman working in the industry. "I hate that women have to deal with this," one person wrote. "I’ve been in enough music studios to know exactly why she says she did this… and I don’t blame her. And that’s sad," said another.