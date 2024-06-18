Tems Only Wears Baggy Clothes In The Studio: "I Want You To Not Be Seduced By Me"

BYAlexander Cole1216 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Tems attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Tems wants everyone's focus to be on the music.

Tems is an artist who has been developing into a star over the last few years. Overall, she has an incredible voice and has been able to deliver strong tracks and albums that showcase the full extent of her talents. Moreover, she has been sampled on some huge hit records in the hip-hop world. Most infamously, her vocals were found on the song "WAIT FOR U" which is a collaboration between the likes of Drake and Future.

In a new interview on the Korty EO YouTube channel, Tems opened up about some of the challenges she has faced as a woman in the industry. For instance, she noted that some men become distracted by her in the studio. Overall, she finds this gets in the way of her achieving her goal of making great music. As a result, she has decided to only wear baggy clothes when recording songs. "I want you to not be seduced by me," she explained.

Read More: Tems Details "Scary" Ugandan Prison Stay

Tems Opens Up About Challenges She's Faced

Over on The Shade Room, many commenters noted just how awful it is that Tems feels as though she has to do this. At the end of the day, the men in the room should be held accountable to keep things professional. It's just yet another example of how difficult it can be to be a woman working in the industry. "I hate that women have to deal with this," one person wrote. "I’ve been in enough music studios to know exactly why she says she did this… and I don’t blame her. And that’s sad," said another.

Let us know what you think of this admission from Tems, in the comments section below. How did you feel about Tems and her latest project Born In The Wild? Is Tems one of your favorite singers working in the industry today? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Tems "Born In The Wild" Review

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day FourMusicTems Goes Viral After Her Figure Had A Photographer Yelling "Holy Smokes"285.5K
tems albumMusicTems "Born In The Wild" Review1131
BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2024MusicTems Reveals Tracklist For Her Upcoming Album "Born In The Wild"3.2K
Paras Griffin/Getty ImagesMusicTems Has Another Collab With Drake On Her Upcoming Project4.8K