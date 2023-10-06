Tems Shares New Hypnotic Single “Me & U”

After a brief hiatus in 2021, Nigerian artist Tems has resurfaced with a powerful comeback in the form of her latest single, "Me & U." While she may have kept a relatively low profile for most of the year, her previous collaborations, such as her vocals on Future's "Wait for U," featuring Drake, have elevated her to global recognition. Now, with "Me & U," Tems demonstrates her remarkable ability to shine independently. In this soulful single, Tems explores themes of self-discovery, establishing a genuine connection with the Creator. In a press release, she shares the meaning behind the the track, stating, "‘Me & U’ is about discovering the real me, building a genuine relationship with the Creator, and gaining a true perception of self."

What sets "Me & U" apart is not just its captivating lyrical depth but also Tems' creative involvement in every aspect of the song's presentation. In a testament to her artistic versatility, she takes on the role of director for the song's accompanying music video. The visual experience unfolds with Tems gracefully dancing against the backdrop of the ocean. She also appears in the midst of a dark forest. These settings serve as symbolic spaces for individuals to connect with their spiritual essence. This mirrors the themes explored in the song itself.

Tems Is On A Spiritual Journey

Tems' return to the music scene is met with eager anticipation from her devoted fanbase. Her ability to blend evocative storytelling with a unique musical style has earned her critical acclaim and a dedicated following. With "Me & U," she invites listeners on a personal journey of introspection and spiritual awakening. Tems creates a musical experience that transcends the ordinary. As she continues to evolve as an artist, "Me & U" stands as a testament to her growth and commitment to authentic self-expression. It's a reminder that music can be a transformative and soul-enriching medium. And Tems is here to lead the way with her distinctive voice and artistic vision.

Tems' return with "Me & U" marks a triumphant comeback for the artist. This soulful single delves into themes of self-discovery and spirituality. It's a song that reaffirms Tems' position as a rising star in the global music landscape. In a recent interview on Interview Magazine, with Kendrick Lamar asking questions, Tems opened up on not feeling pressure to conform to societal standards. "When you become more known or seen, it’s very easy to get caught up in, 'What do people expect of me now?' she said. "But for me, it’s like, “What do I expect of myself now?” Because you’re the one that has to live with yourself. The one that has to sleep with the decisions that you make. Trusting yourself is so key. And I’m not going to stop trusting my guts just because people can see me now."

Quotable Lyrics:

Give me one break, I need faith

Faith to believe you, faith to receive you

Give me something I'm lacking

I don't need nothing, you are my everything

