Kendrick Lamar Reveals Who Kept Him Sane During Studio Sessions

Earlier this week Kendrick Lamar sat down with breakout Nigerian singer Tems for a conversation in Interview Magazine. Since then, both artist’s fanbases have been pouring through the conversation trying to unpack every single relevant detail. One of the details that got people’s attention was Lamar’s obsession with 50 Cent. “Now, I’ve always studied 50 Cent’s music and watched his interviews,” Kendrick explained. Though fans online noted just how different the two rappers’ styles are others pointed out that Kendrick has long had very versatile taste.

Another detail that fans are pointing out comes from a portion of the interview where the pair discuss who holds them down. “I’m the kind of person that if you leave me in the studio by myself for like two days, I turn into one of those mad scientists in a cartoon,” Tems began. “I’m the same way. I call it the Pinky and the Brain syndrome,” Kendrick responds referencing the beloved cartoon. He went on to explain that you need someone around you to keep you sane during studio sessions. “You need at least one or two people that you really trust to be like, ‘You know what? You’re going crazy.’”

Kendrick Lamar Credits Dave Free And Sounwave For Keeping Him Sane

“When you struggle to find people that believe in you, you go extra hard.”



The Nigerian R&B queen @temsbaby joins @kendricklamar in conversation for our September 2023 issue ❤️https://t.co/xIHckesWO9 pic.twitter.com/O85eM3a11C — Interview Magazine (@InterviewMag) August 29, 2023

Kendrick Lamar didn’t have to think very long to remember the people who kept his head straight. “I can relate to that, because my boy, Dave [Free] my partner, actually — he started as one of my managers, but he was a creative also. Along with my producer Sounwave, I kind of lean on him to know if I’m going the right way.” The two collaborators he mentions have been working with Lamar for a while, so it’s no surprise that he trusts them.

Earlier this month, Kendrick Lamar was announced as one of the headliners at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival later this year. He joins a stacked lineup that includes SZA, Clipse, Earl Sweatshirt, Ice Spice, and many more. What do you think of Kendrick and Tems new interview? Let us know in the comment section below.

