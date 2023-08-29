Kendrick Lamar Albums Done In Eminem’s Style In New Reddit Post

Reddit users are often sharing their creative works to various hip-hop subreddits on the platform. The r/KendrickLamar forum is no different where fans discuss the rapper and occasionally share passion projects related to his work. That was the case when one user shared some impressive photoshop work. User AlvinFlang5 followed the premise “If Eminem made Kendrick Lamar albums” and designed an album cover for each of Lamar’s five studio albums if they had been made by Eminem. Specifically fans in the comments praised the new versions of Good Kid M.A.A.D City and To Pimp A Butterfly.

Unsurprisingly, fans in the comments also had some fun. “I know, “To Pimp A Trailer Park” goes hard af”, the top comment reads. Another pointed out how the post could be even funnier. “missed opportunity to name the album “FACK”,” they commented in reference to a famously vulgar Eminem deep cut. The post has already racked up over 1.7k likes just a day after being posted. The Kendrick Lamar community on reddit has over 380k followers and is one of the biggest rap-focused forums on the site.

Reddit User Reimagining Kendrick Lamar Albums

Kendrick Lamar was recently announced as a headliner for Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival later this year. He will be performing alongside Baby Keem as “The Hillbillies,” the same name as the pair’s single earlier this year. They’ll be joined by an amazing cast of performers including SZA, Clipse, Ice Spice, Lil Yachty, Kali Uchis and more.

Kendrick getting confirmed for another festival is no surprise as he’s been lighting them up all year. Earlier this month he played a standout set at Lollapalooza day two. He also performed at Governor’s Ball earlier this year where he promised fans that he would be back soon. He followed that promise up with a run of new feature performances throughout the summer. What do you think of the redditor’s photoshops of Kendrick Lamar albums? Let us know which one is your favorite in the comment section below.

