PartyNextDoor's "P4" First-Week Sales Projections Are In

Last week, PartyNextDoor unveiled his eagerly anticipated fourth studio album, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4). The project has since been met with plenty of praise from fans and critics alike, with many arguing that it's some of his best work yet. The album is his first in four years and follows his 2020 LP PARTYMOBILE. It's the third in his self-titled series, following his 2016 offering, P3.

While fans continue to hype the Canadian-born performer's latest project, estimates on how it'll perform in its first week have surfaced online. According to HipHop-N-More, it's on track to sell 33–38k. This is a bit of a drop-off from what his last album PARTYMOBILE sold in its first week, 50k.

The announcement of PartyNextDoor's new album made a splash, thanks in part to its NSFW cover art. It features a nude model bent over on a bed, which had all of social media shaken. The cover is so shocking that many even suspected it was some kind of April Fool's Day prank, but alas, it wasn't. The model in question is Lanazia Greene, who also goes by MaamiNextDoor. It was later revealed that she has a child with Haiti Babii, who took to social media to address the outcry over the scandalous album art. Fortunately, he didn't seem too upset by the cover. In fact, he seemed happy for the mother of his child.

"I didn't know my child's mother stripped or did only fans or was a part of PND rollout," Haiti Babii explained. "I'm not posting to shame or humiliate her because I know she's living her dream." What do you think of PartyNextDoor's new album, P4? What about predictions that it'll sell between 33-38K in its first week? Do these numbers surprise you or not? Did you expect it to sell more or less? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

